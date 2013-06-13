Organizaciones demandaron al Gobierno mexicano aplicar acciones para evitar que niños realicen tareas domésticas.
México.- En el marco del Día Contra el Trabajo Infantil, que se conmemora este miércoles, organizaciones del Sistema de las Naciones Unidas demandaron al Gobierno mexicano realizar acciones para erradicar este problema que afecta a 3 millones 35 mil niños y adolescentes.
Lamentaron que de los empleados, 882 mil 778 son menores de 15 años, quienes realizan largas jornadas.
Las entidades con mayor índice de infantes que trabajan son: Veracruz, Jalisco, el Estado de México, Chiapas y Puebla.
Ayer, en rueda de prensa, los representantes de la ONU Mujeres, la OIT y el Unicef en México afirmaron que según datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (Inegi) correspondientes a 2011, en el país 124 mil 308 niños eran empleados domésticos en casas de terceros, de los cuales 80% son mujeres.
Mientras que la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT) aseguró que son 90% de féminas menores las que se dedican a esta labor por más de 35 horas a la semana y que un millón 929 mil no van a la escuela.
Advirtió que estas niñas son más vulnerables a sufrir violencia física, verbal y hasta abuso sexual cuando conviven en la casa del patrón.
Las organizaciones aseguraron que en México muchas familias aprueban el trabajo infantil pues aseguran los preparan para el futuro y los exponen primero a laborar en casa.
Destacaron que desde el 2010 no ha disminuido la cifra de 3 millones de menores que laboran en el país, por ello exigen una legislación al respecto.
