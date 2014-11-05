A dos semanas de recibir a su pequeño Emmanuel, la ‘Bombón Asesino’ luce esbelta nuevamente
Redacción
Para muchas mujeres podría ser un hecho insólito, pero a casi dos semanas de haber dado a luz a su hijo, Ninel Conde presumió en redes sociales haber recuperado su cuerpo, algo tan increíble que incluso se puso en duda en redes sociales.
La cantante de 38 años compartió una imagen en su Twitter en donde hace un comparativo de cómo estaba el pasado 21 de octubre, antes de ingresar al hospital, y cómo se encuentra ahora.
Emmanuel, como bautizará a su pequeño, es el segundo hijo de Ninel Conde, esta vez fruto de su relación con el empresario Giovanni Medina, con quien actualmente toma un descanso para cuidar al máximo a su retoño.
Aunque algunos en Twitter demeritaron los logros de la actriz, alegando que era una foto de frente y que fue sometida a una cirugía posterior a dar a luz, Conde dijo que la clave fue nunca dejar de hacer ejercicio durante y después del embarazo, siempre con el cuidado de sus doctores. También aconsejó a las madres novatas dar pecho a sus bebés.
Foto: Especial
