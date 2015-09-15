Por Joselyne Ortigoza

Redacción

Con motivo del Aniversario de la Independencia de México, Spotify creó para este 15 de septiembre varios playlists con los que podrás bailar y cantar al puro estilo mexicano, y recordar a esos cantautores que en sus letras engloban lo bonito de nuestro país.

Las listas de reproducción oficiales para estas fiestas patrias son: ¡Viva México!, Latin American Indie, Música de Banda, Rancheras, La + Chingona y Éxitos de Hoy, que traen consigo exponentes como Vicente Fernández, Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Café Tacvba, Zoé, El Recodo y hasta Maná.

Aquí una probadita de las rolas que no puedes dejar de escuchar en este día.

El Rey de Vicente Fernández:

Cielito Lindo de Mariachi México:

17 Respuestas

  2. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from
    PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites
    for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
    I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder
  3. Noelia

    Hurrah! After all I got a web site from where
    I be capable of in fact take useful information concerning my study
    and knowledge.

    Responder
  4. business cards

    After I originally commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me
    when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a
    comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the exact
    same comment. Is there an easy method you can remove me from
    that service? Thanks!

    Responder
  5. currency option

    I just couldn’t depart your website prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual info an individual
    supply on your visitors? Is going to be back steadily in order to inspect new
    posts

    Responder
  7. Kerri

    Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Thanks

    Responder
  8. Joey

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve
    really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I
    hope you write again soon!

    Responder
  9. retirement investing advisor

    Its like you read my mind! You seem to know
    a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
    An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

    Responder
  15. essential information

    I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and
    interesting, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is something that not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy that I found this in my hunt for something relating to this.

    Responder
  17. Dian

    This piece of writing will help the internet visitors for setting up new webpage or even a blog
    from start to end.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.