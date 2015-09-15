Redacción
Con motivo del Aniversario de la Independencia de México, Spotify creó para este 15 de septiembre varios playlists con los que podrás bailar y cantar al puro estilo mexicano, y recordar a esos cantautores que en sus letras engloban lo bonito de nuestro país.
Las listas de reproducción oficiales para estas fiestas patrias son: ¡Viva México!, Latin American Indie, Música de Banda, Rancheras, La + Chingona y Éxitos de Hoy, que traen consigo exponentes como Vicente Fernández, Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Café Tacvba, Zoé, El Recodo y hasta Maná.
Aquí una probadita de las rolas que no puedes dejar de escuchar en este día.
El Rey de Vicente Fernández:
Cielito Lindo de Mariachi México:
