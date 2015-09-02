Antonia asegura que rezar curó la una neumonía que padecía cuando llegó a NY
Texto y foto: Héctor Calderón
Antonia Izalde a la edad de 5 años sufría de una continua tos y pese a que consumía diversos medicamentos la enfermedad persistía.
“Siempre he sido muy apegada a la religión católica, incluso soy una fiel devota del Divino Niño Dios, la cual me fue inculcada por mi familia”, expresa Izalde.
La originaria de Tlaxcala recuerda que su madre la llevó a la iglesia del pueblo y con una imagen del Divino Niño Dios pidió que la sanara de la tos, el milagro se cumplió y mejoró considerablemente.
La paisana gozó de buena salud por años. Sin embargo, cuando llegó a Nueva York a los 18 años todo cambió, pues los distintos tipos de clima le provocaron una neumonía que la dejaron encamada un mes en el hospital.
La ausencia de sus padres en esta situación le provocó nostalgia y entre lágrimas recordó aquel día en que su madre la llevó con el Divino Niño Dios, por lo que solicitó a una amistad una imagen de él, la cual utilizó para rezar por las noches cuando el resto de los enfermos dormían.
“Por segunda vez en mi vida, el Divino Niño Dios cumplió mi solicitud.
La dosis de los medicamentos fue disminuida y comencé a recuperarme rápido”, agregó.
En agradecimiento al Niño Dios decidió hacer algo más que una oración por lo que fue a la iglesia y reservó una misa especial dedicada a él por el favor recibido.
“De diferentes formas invité a muchos amigos, vecinos y familiares a la misa de agradecimiento, recuerdo que fueron alrededor de 30 personas, incluso mi novio me obsequió una cadenita con la imagen de él y aun la conservo”, comenta la paisana.
Años más tarde Izalde quedó embarazada, a los 23 años de edad; “Al inicio estaba sumamente feliz de traer un nueva vida a este mundo, me resultaba una bendición de Dios”.
Pero, ante los malestares que tenía, Izalde acudió al doctor, quien le informó que iba a necesitar una cesárea ya que la vida de ella y del niño corría un grave peligro.
Una vez más solicitó apoyo divino a quien le agradecía cada día por su existencia, esperando salir de la operación sin complicaciones y que su hijo llegara a este mundo con salud.
La paisana y su bebé fueron dados de alta a los pocos días. Él tiene ahora 6 años de edad y ella está tratando de transmitir su fe en el Divino Niño Dios a su pequeño.
Foto: Héctor Calderón
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious knowledge regarding unexpected feelings.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Very useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
I was looking for this particular information for
a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
continuously i used to read smaller articles or reviews which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I
am reading here.
If some one desires expert view on the topic of blogging and site-building after that i advise him/her to pay a
quick visit this weblog, Keep up the good job.
certainly like your web-site however you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding
it very troublesome to inform the reality then again I’ll
certainly come back again.
I am in fact grateful to the holder of this site
who has shared this enormous paragraph at here.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but
after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted
to say fantastic blog!
Wonderful, what a webpage it is! This website gives helpful data to us, keep it up.
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your
blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly loved browsing your weblog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I am hoping you write again soon!
Wow, superb weblog format! How long have you been running a blog for?
you make blogging look easy. The whole glance of your site
is great, let alone the content material!
Hey There. I found your blog the use of msn. That is a very well
written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to
read extra of your helpful information. Thank you for the post.
I will certainly comeback.
Howdy! I simply want to offer you a huge thumbs up for your excellent info you have here
on this post. I’ll be returning to your website for more soon.
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing.
The clearness in your post is just great and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with
forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
Yes! Finally someone writes about ig.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody else encountering
issues with your blog. It appears like some of the text on your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else
please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening
to them too? This might be a issue with my browser because
I’ve had this happen previously. Many thanks
After I initially commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I receive four emails with the same comment.
There has to be a means you are able to remove me from that service?
Kudos!
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with after that you can write if
not it is complex to write.
This is a topic that is near to my heart… Cheers!
Where are your contact details though?