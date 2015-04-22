Por Becarios Web

Compra de viviendas se recuperó después de un débil ritmo en enero y febrero

AP

Los estadounidenses regresaron al mercado inmobiliario en marzo, impulsando las ventas y los precios al inicio de la temporada de compras de primavera.

La venta de casas usadas subió 6,1% el mes pasado a una tasa anual ajustada de 5,19 millones, informó el miércoles la Asociación Nacional de Agentes Inmobiliarios.

La compra de viviendas se recuperó después de un débil ritmo en enero y febrero, cuando un frío extremo y nevadas redujeron las adquisiciones. Tasas hipotecarias relativamente bajas y fuertes contrataciones han elevado las expectativas de que las ventas mejorarán después de bajar ligeramente en 2014.

Pero el aumento en las ventas todavía tiene que reflejarse en un incremento importante en la oferta de casas a la venta. El mercado tiene sólo 4,6 meses de abasto, comparado con seis meses que los economistas consideran un mercado sano. La oferta limitada ha hecho que los precios suban a niveles que afectan la asequibilidad.

Los precios de las casas medianas se incrementaron 7,8% en los últimos 12 meses a 212.100 dólares.

El sector se está recuperando de un desplome que dio paso a la crisis financiera de 2008 y que afectó los precios hasta 2012. Pero la lenta recuperación económica ha evitado que los sueldos suban sustancialmente, lo cual ha hecho que comprar casa esté lejos del alcance para muchos. Potenciales vendedores están hasta el cuello por sus hipotecas, lo que significa que deben más de lo que vale su propiedad. Esto limita la oferta de casas a la venta.

Las ventas de marzo alcanzaron por primera vez este año los 5 millones, una señal de que las ventas deben mejorar respecto del total del 2014, cuando sumaron 4,94 millones. Aun así, en un mercado saludable, el promedio es de 5,5 millones de casas vendidas al año, según los analistas.

La venta de casas se a incrementado en EU. Foto: AP

