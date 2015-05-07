Hubo 53 denuncias sobre posibles casos de abuso sexual
AP
En los últimos seis meses hubo 53 denuncias de posibles casos de abuso sexual de menores en Paraguay, lo que demuestra que la ciudadanía ha dejado de ser indiferente a este flagelo, dijo el jueves la coordinadora de la oficina estatal de protección de la niñez y adolescencia.
El Ministerio de Salud Pública, por su parte, informó que en 2014 unos 684 menores de 15 años fueron violentados sexualmente.
“El código civil y el código de la niñez y la adolescencia autorizan a cualquier persona que conozca de un posible delito contra menores a realizar la denuncia ante las autoridades, pero recién en los últimos seis meses las estamos recibiendo con mayor frecuencia”, dijo a The Associated Press Licia Martínez, coordinadora de Fonoayuda.
Agregó que “la gente dejó de ser indiferente y está ayudando a proteger a nuestros niños y niñas. Cuando recibimos una denuncia la derivamos a la fiscalía para iniciar el proceso judicial contra el presunto autor”.
El abuso de menores volvió a estar en el ojo público tras conocerse el caso de una niña de 10 años con un embarazo de cinco meses producto supuestamente de una violación por parte de su padrastro. La menor se encuentra al cuidado de la Cruz Roja local.
La página digital del Poder Judicial informó que el juez de garantías Miguel Tadeo Fernández rechazó un pedido de junta médica presentado por la madre de la niña, quien cumple prisión preventiva en la cárcel de mujeres de Asunción acusada de los delitos de falta al deber del cuidado y obstrucción a la justicia. El padrastro se encuentra prófugo.
El ministerio había rechazado la semana pasada una solicitud de aborto hecha por la organización Amnistía Internacional debido al avanzado estado de gestación.
La Coordinadora por los Derechos de la Infancia y la Adolescencia emitió el jueves un comunicado instando a las autoridades a proteger la identidad de las víctimas de abusos y a tomar medidas que garanticen sus derechos a la vida, la salud y la privacidad.
Al mismo tiempo solicitó a la prensa, la justicia y las instituciones públicas no victimizar a los menores abusados divulgando información relacionada con sus asuntos privados.
