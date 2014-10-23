Por Uriel Lopez Pena

El DT del Villarreal dijo que una victoria ante el Zürich les pondría muy cerca del objetivo en Europa League

Se ponen a tono. El Submarino Amarillo cerró su preparación para el duelo de hoy en la Europa League.

Notimex

Villarreal.- El técnico del Villarreal, Marcelino García Toral, señaló que ganar el duelo de hoy contra el Zürich, le asegurará al equipo un puesto en la siguiente fase de la Europa League.

En rueda de prensa el estratega destacó que el partido ante el conjunto suizo podría afianzar su liderato en el Grupo A de la competencia europea, en la que suman cuatro puntos.

“Tenemos la idea de poner el máximo esfuerzo para ganar cada encuentro. Este partido ante el Zürich es muy importante porque si ganamos estaríamos en una situación óptima con siete puntos tras tres jornadas. No estaría resuelta la clasificación, pero sería un gran paso”, aseguró García Toral, quien convocó a los mexicanos Jonathan y Giovani dos Santos para el encuentro.

Respecto a su rival, que por el momento ocupa el último lugar del grupo con una unidad tras un empate y una derrota, dijo que es un equipo para no fiarse.

“En casa empataron ante el Borussia M’Gladbach y contra el Apollon, fuera, perdieron, pero pudieron haber ganado porque tuvieron más ocasiones de gol”.

Por último, el estratega explicó que el rivel “seguro que nos va a exigir estar a un nivel alto. Es un equipo que combina rápido y que a nivel defensivo acumula gente. No será un partido fácil, y que nadie piense que vamos a golear”.

A juzgar por las anteriores jornadas, todo apunta a que Marcelino continuará con su política de rotaciones, por lo que jugadores como Luciano Vietto, Gerard Moreno, Javier Espinosa o Jonathan dos Santos podrían tener una oportunidad en el once titular.

El otro duelo del Grupo A lo tendrán el Mönchengladbach ante el Apollon.

 

Foto:Especial

