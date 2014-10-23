El DT del Villarreal dijo que una victoria ante el Zürich les pondría muy cerca del objetivo en Europa League
Notimex
Villarreal.- El técnico del Villarreal, Marcelino García Toral, señaló que ganar el duelo de hoy contra el Zürich, le asegurará al equipo un puesto en la siguiente fase de la Europa League.
En rueda de prensa el estratega destacó que el partido ante el conjunto suizo podría afianzar su liderato en el Grupo A de la competencia europea, en la que suman cuatro puntos.
“Tenemos la idea de poner el máximo esfuerzo para ganar cada encuentro. Este partido ante el Zürich es muy importante porque si ganamos estaríamos en una situación óptima con siete puntos tras tres jornadas. No estaría resuelta la clasificación, pero sería un gran paso”, aseguró García Toral, quien convocó a los mexicanos Jonathan y Giovani dos Santos para el encuentro.
Respecto a su rival, que por el momento ocupa el último lugar del grupo con una unidad tras un empate y una derrota, dijo que es un equipo para no fiarse.
“En casa empataron ante el Borussia M’Gladbach y contra el Apollon, fuera, perdieron, pero pudieron haber ganado porque tuvieron más ocasiones de gol”.
Por último, el estratega explicó que el rivel “seguro que nos va a exigir estar a un nivel alto. Es un equipo que combina rápido y que a nivel defensivo acumula gente. No será un partido fácil, y que nadie piense que vamos a golear”.
A juzgar por las anteriores jornadas, todo apunta a que Marcelino continuará con su política de rotaciones, por lo que jugadores como Luciano Vietto, Gerard Moreno, Javier Espinosa o Jonathan dos Santos podrían tener una oportunidad en el once titular.
El otro duelo del Grupo A lo tendrán el Mönchengladbach ante el Apollon.
Foto:Especial
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because
I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Awesome post.
I’m now not certain the place you’re getting your info, but
good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or working out more.
Thank you for fantastic information I used to be on the lookout for this information for my mission.
What’s up, after reading this awesome post i am also cheerful to share my know-how here
with friends.
Tremendous issues here. I’m very happy to look your
post. Thanks a lot and I’m having a look ahead to contact you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
naturally like your web site but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very
troublesome to tell the reality nevertheless I’ll certainly come
again again.
continuously i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I
am reading here.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or
advice. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as
well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to
see a great blog like this one nowadays.
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes that make the greatest changes.
Thanks for sharing!