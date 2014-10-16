La fórmula de éxito pasado es tomada con la única finalidad de repetir los resultados en el futbol azteca
Redacción @DDMexico
Ciudad de México.- El reciclaje de entrenadores es un mal en el futbol mexicano desde que se instauraron los torneos cortos, pues los técnicos tienen en la mayoría de los casos poco tiempo para dar resultados y múltiples timoneles son despedidos cada torneo para traer al último personaje que tuvo gloria en el equipo.
Esos son los casos de Chivas, Cruz Azul y Pumas, equipos que actualmente tienen en su banquillo a los últimos estrategas con los que fueron monarcas de la Liga.
José Manuel de la Torre ha sido el único capaz de ser Campeón en la era Vergara. Luis Fernando Tena tocó la gloria como director técnico de Cruz Azul en el torneo Invierno 1997 y ahora busca darle a La Máquina otro título tras 17 años.
Finalmente está Guillermo Vázquez, con escasa experiencia como estratega en Primera División, Memo llevó a Pumas a conquistar su séptima estrella en el Clausura 2011.
Desde la salida de Vázquez, Pumas sufrió para mantenerse en los primeros lugares y perdió la garra que lo caracteriza, por lo que trajeron al DT de vuelta para ser protagonistas.
Foto: Especial
