Por César Fabián Perez

Los hospitales no dan un servicio de calidad por falta de material necesario

09-principal-especial

Carencia. En Tehuantepec de 300 claves de medicinas, están en cero 139.

Redacción

Oaxaca.- En la región del Istmo los médicos, en­fermeras y empleados de los hospitales ‘se truenan los dedos’ ante la escasez de medicamentos, utensilios, infra­estructura y personal necesario en las clínicas de 48 municipios.

Debido a esto, la dirigencia sindical de la Subsección dos del sector Salud denunció el problema que hay en siete nosocomios y 149 clínicas. Informó que en Tehuantepec, de 300 claves de medicinas, están en cero 139, entre ellos ácido acetilsalisí­lico, paracetamol y metamizol, entre otros.

Respecto al instrumento quirúrgico, dijo que no se cuenta con tijeras, pinzas, hilo de sutu­ra, placas para Rayos X.

Explicó que ya se hizo más de 300 peticiones al gobierno para que abastezcan las uni­dades, pero las respuestas han sido ‘a cuenta gotas’ y hasta el momento no se resuelve.

7 nosocomios y 149 clínicas de un total de 48 municipios son afectados por la escasez de medicinas.

‘A cuenta gotas’. De 32 médicos que pidieron sólo les mandaron siete y de 65 enfermeras que solicitaron sólo les enviaron nueve.

Foto: Especial

 

13 Respuestas

  1. ig

    Hi are using WordPress for your site platform?

    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?

    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder
  2. Georges Sadala

    This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking
    more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

    Responder
  3. mlm marketing strategy

    Howdy, There’s no doubt that your site could possibly be having internet browser compatibility problems.
    Whenever I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks
    fine however, if opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.
    I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
    Besides that, excellent blog!

    Responder
  4. spoken word audio

    Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you the usage of?

    Can I get your affiliate hyperlink on your host?
    I desire my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Responder
  5. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Whats up very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful ..
    Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally?
    I am satisfied to search out so many useful information here in the submit,
    we want develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Responder
  6. cellulite cream

    I’m really loving the theme/design of your web site.

    Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
    A few of my blog visitors have complained about my website
    not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.

    Do you have any solutions to help fix this issue?

    Responder
  8. Egli Diana Pinto

    Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?

    A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out.
    Please let me know where you got your theme. Thank
    you

    Responder
  10. sales arena

    I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this info
    for my mission.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.