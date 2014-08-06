Los hospitales no dan un servicio de calidad por falta de material necesario
Redacción
Oaxaca.- En la región del Istmo los médicos, enfermeras y empleados de los hospitales ‘se truenan los dedos’ ante la escasez de medicamentos, utensilios, infraestructura y personal necesario en las clínicas de 48 municipios.
Debido a esto, la dirigencia sindical de la Subsección dos del sector Salud denunció el problema que hay en siete nosocomios y 149 clínicas. Informó que en Tehuantepec, de 300 claves de medicinas, están en cero 139, entre ellos ácido acetilsalisílico, paracetamol y metamizol, entre otros.
Respecto al instrumento quirúrgico, dijo que no se cuenta con tijeras, pinzas, hilo de sutura, placas para Rayos X.
Explicó que ya se hizo más de 300 peticiones al gobierno para que abastezcan las unidades, pero las respuestas han sido ‘a cuenta gotas’ y hasta el momento no se resuelve.
7 nosocomios y 149 clínicas de un total de 48 municipios son afectados por la escasez de medicinas.
‘A cuenta gotas’. De 32 médicos que pidieron sólo les mandaron siete y de 65 enfermeras que solicitaron sólo les enviaron nueve.
Foto: Especial
