El desequilibrado hombre atacó con un cuchillo a la niña y a su cónyuge; hasta el momento se desconocen los motivos
Nayarit.- Un hombre desalmado fue capturado por elementos de la Policía de Nayarit, luego de asesinar a su esposa y a su pequeña hija de varias puñaladas.
El presunto homicida identificado como Félix Armando Pérez Lara, de 28 años de edad, originario y vecino de Ixtlán del Río, fue capturado al momento en el que se daba a la fuga.
De acuerdo con un reporte policial, los hechos sucedieron en la madrugada, cuando Pérez Lara comenzó a discutir con su pareja sentimental, tras lo cual el sujeto agarró un cuchillo de cocina y comenzó a tasajear a su mujer, quien fue identificada como Guillermina Noemí Nuñez, de 31 años.
Fue en ese momento que la niña María Noemí Pérez Nuñez se despertó y fue al cuarto de sus padres, por lo que también fue atacada por el sujeto, ninguna de las dos logró sobrevivir.
Uniformados llegaron al hospital donde fueron trasladas las víctimas e iniciaron con las investigaciones correspondientes, las cuales terminaron la detención del supuesto asesino.
Foto: Especial
