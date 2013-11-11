Por juan manuel hernandez

Este lunes murió un empleado por las múltiples quemaduras que sufrió durante el incendio

Notimex

Chihuahua.- La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) reportó hoy que ascendió a siete el número de trabajadores fallecidos tras la explosión en una maquiladora ubicada en Ciudad Juárez.

En entrevista, el vocero de la FGE, Carlos González Estrada, detalló que hoy murió un empleado por las fuertes quemaduras que recibió.

Agregó que el Ministerio Público de la ciudad de Guadalajara, Jalisco, fue quien dio el parte del deceso de Leobardo Loera de Luna, de 45 años de edad, debido a las lesiones que sufrió cuando laboraba.

El pasado 24 de octubre, más de 50 trabajadores de dicha compañía resultaron heridos cuando trabajaban en la fábrica de dulces Blueberry, al registrarse una explosión en una caldera.

Loera de Luna era atendido en el Centro Médico de Occidente en la capital jalisciense por quemaduras de segundo y tercer grado en el 66 por ciento de la superficie corporal, pero murió cuando se complicó su estado de salud por una neumonía.

La tarde del 24 de octubre explotó una caldera al interior de la maquiladora Blueberry que se ubica en el Parque Industrial Juárez

Foto: Especial

