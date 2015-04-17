El cruce entre Boca Juniors y River Plate, es el único confirmado para octavos de final
El cruce entre Boca Juniors y River Plate, acérrimos rivales del fútbol argentino, es el único confirmado para octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores cuya fase de grupos se cerrará la semana próxima con diez partidos.
Ese choque resulta inalterable porque Boca terminó como el mejor de los ocho primeros y River como el peor entre los ocho segundos. Entre el martes y miércoles se conocerán los siete cruces restantes.
Boca se clasificó con el ideal de 18 puntos en el Grupo 5 y River lo hizo en forma agónica en el 6, en el que apenas ganó un partido para cosechar un total de siete unidades. Cualquier otro segundo ya tiene asegurado al menos ocho puntos.
El choque Boca-River empezó como una remota posibilidad, se fue perfilando con el correr de los partidos, quedó casi sellado el jueves cuando Wanderers de Uruguay goleó 3-0 a Zamora de Venezuela y terminó por confirmarse más tarde cuando Corinthians de Brasil empató 0-0 con San Lorenzo de Argentina por el Grupo 2. Al “Timao” le resta un partido y a lo sumo puede terminar con 16 puntos, dos menos que los Xeneizes.
Claro que Boca hizo poco antes lo suyo, cuando venció 2-0 a Palestino de Chile en su estadio La Bombonera, dentro del mismo grupo en el que se clasificó Wanderers.
“Va a ser duro y desgastante”, subrayó el técnico de Boca Rodolfo Arruabarrena sobre el encuentro con River. “En el fútbol argentino nos conocemos todos, así que tanto ellos como nosotros vamos a tratar de aprovechas los defectos y virtudes de cada uno. Por eso siempre se prefiere un equipo del exterior”.
Se disputarán tres superclásicos en diez 10 días: el 3 de mayo Boca será local por la liga argentina; tres días después River será el anfitrión en el duelo de ida por la Libertadores y el 13 en La Bombonera se definirá el pase a los cuartos de final.
Además de Boca, River, Corinthians y Wanderers, los otros que tienen sellado su pase a la siguiente ronda son Racing Club de Argentina, Guaraní de Paraguay y Tigres de México.
