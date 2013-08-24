Todas las películas fueron retrasadas tras positivo de Cameron Bay
Una actriz de películas pornográficas diagnosticada con VIH esta semana generó la suspensión temporal de todas las producciones de este tipo en EU, anunció Free Speech Coalition, una organización con sede en el valle de San Fernando, considerada la meca mundial de las cintas para adultos.
Ya en 2011 un caso de VIH en la industria porno provocó una moratoria similar, aunque después se aseguró que había sido una falsa alarma pues el segundo examen dio negativo a un actor.
En agosto de 2012 también se ordenó otra moratoria, pero por un brote de sífilis.
Organizaciones y legisladores de la Asamblea de California han demandado la obligatoriedad del uso de condones en la filmación de estas producciones y otros han exigido hasta el cierre definitivo a esta industria.
Foto: Especial
