Oribe Peralta pide más oportunidades para los artilleros mexicanos en la Liga; él es el único que pelea por el título de goleo

Peralta

Oribe Peralta suma cuatro goles en nueve jornadas del Clausura 2015

Redacción

Los cuatro goles que suma el delantero del América Oribe Peralta, que lo ponen en pelea por título de goleo individual, lo pone muy contento, pero no el hecho de que sea el único delantero mexicano que está en puja por ese estandarte del futbol mexicano, por lo que pidió más oportunidades para los talentos aztecas.

“Me siento muy contento (por pelear el goleo individual), pero creo que se tiene que dar oportunidad a los jóvenes porque ¿Cómo vas a tener referentes mexicanos o delanteros mexicanos en la tabla de goleo si no los pones?, la mayoría de los equipos tienen jugadores extranjeros en la delantera, entonces es ilógico que tengas goleadores mexicanos”, aseveró el de Torreón, Coahuila.

Reconoció que tal hecho duele, ya que él vivió esa falta de oportunidad en sus inicios de carrera con Morelia, Monterrey, y en su primera etapa con Santos. Él sabe por su propia experiencia los complejo que es tomar un buen nivel y desarrollar a plenitud el instinto goleador que le caracteriza.

“Duele porque a mí me tocó, tardé mucho en despuntar por los jugadores extranjeros.

Por su parte el, colombiano Darwin Quintero aceptó que no ha llegado a su mejor nivel futbolístico.

“Lo siento, lo reflexiono mucho, no estoy en mi mejor nivel, trabajo para ser el Darwin Quintero que todos esperan”, comentó el atacante.

Foto: Mexsport

