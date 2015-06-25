Los choferes acusaron que los multan indebidamente y que les suspenden sus licencias de conducir sin justificación
Héctor Calderón Follow @Diariodemexusa
Nueva York.- Más de 800 taxistas de diferentes nacionalidades se concentraron ayer en el parque del Ayuntamiento, en el Bajo Manhattan, para protestar por los abusos que sufren por parte de la Comisión de Taxis y Limusinas (TLC).
Los conductores alegaron que la TLC toma como pretexto las infracciones captadas por las cámaras para multarlos y quitarles los puntos de condu- cir, con lo cual pueden quedar suspendidos o incluso llegar a perder su licencia.
De acuerdo con las taxistas, las infracciones por pasarse la luz roja van de 50 a 350 dólares.
El resto de las multas pueden alcanzar los 3 mil dólares.
Además, pidieron la revisión individual de los casos de choferes con el carnet suspendido, ya que consideran que en muchos casos ha sido de forma injustificada. Según los transportistas, hasta la fecha a 9 mil colegas se les ha retirado el permiso.
Asimismo exigieron que si una persona pone una queja pero no se presenta ante la Cor- te, se deseche el caso.
Por último, solicitaron que se les permita recoger y bajas pasajeros en el carril de los buses.
Afectados
“(Queremos que) dejen sin efecto las regulaciones para castigar con puntos las licencias de los taxistas por las infracciones producidas a través de las cámaras instaladas en las calles de la ciudad, que conlleven (la penalización de) puntos adicionales en las licencias por parte de la TLC”, manifestó Juan Heredia.
En ese mismo sentido se expresó David Herrera. “La TLC debe de parar de utilizar los puntos del Departamento de Automotores y Vehículos DMV como argumento para cobrarnos, suspendernos o revocarnos la licencia”, dijo.
Otros de los manifestantes fue Isidro Paulino, quien destacó que los conductores tienen que unirse para frenar los abusos.
“(Multan) con el fin de sacar la mayor cantidad de dinero a los taxistas. Llegan al extremo de poner en las calles empleados encubiertos para hacer caer a los taxistas en infracciones y hacernos pagar”, explicó. Por su parte, la venezolana Liliana Tifa, quien lleva más de cinco años como taxista, aseguró que están cansados de los abusos, pues ellos sólo buscan una forma honesta de ganarse la vida.
Foto: Héctor Calderón
