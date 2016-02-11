Taylor Swift inaugurará los premios Grammy con un número de su álbum nominado, “1989”, mientras que Alabama Shakes, Miguel y el pianista de jazz de 12 años Joey Alexander también actuarán en la gala.

La Academia de la Grabación anunció el jueves la ronda final de artistas que participarán en la ceremonia del lunes, en su 58 edición. LL Cool J será el anfitrión de los Grammy, que se transmitirán en vivo desde Los Angeles por la cadena CBS a partir de las 8 p.m. hora del este (0100 GMT del martes).

Swift es una de las principales nominadas: cuenta con siete candidaturas que incluyen álbum del año, grabación del año y canción del año. La cantante también inauguró la gala de 2013 con una interpretación de “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”.

Entre los artistas previamente anunciados para el Grammy están Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Stapleton, Rihanna, The Weeknd y el elenco del musical de Broadway “Hamilton”.

(AP)