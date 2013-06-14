Por Alonso Ceron

El ex QB de los Jets de NY se integró a los entrenamientos en la sesión de ayer, pero aún no se sabe qué posición jugará.

tebowFóxboro.- Cuando se pensaba que a la historia de Tim Tebow en la NFL ya se le había puesto el punto final, los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra añadieron otro capítulo al otorgarle un contrato, gracias a que el coordinador Josh McDaniels es una de las personas que más cree en su capacidad, al reclutarlo para los Broncos de Denver en el Draft de 2010.

Se dio a conocer que la incorporación de Tebow con los Patriotas se firmó ayer, mismo día donde ya lo esperan para un minicampo de entrenamiento obligatorio.

La adición del ganador del trofeo Heisman de 2007 con los Gators de la Universidad de Florida llegó apenas cuatro días después de que Bill Belichick, head coach de Nueva Inglaterra, negara ‘odiar’ a Tim Tebow como jugador.

Hasta hace unas semanas Tebow se encontraba sin equipo y casi desahuciado desde que fuera cortado a finales de abril por los Jets de Nueva York, con quienes jugó la temporada pasada como quarterback reserva de Mark Sánchez.

Sin embargo, la contratación de Tebow abre una interrogante en el lugar y forma en la que Belichick lo utilizará, pues el titular e indiscutible en la posición es Tom Brady.

