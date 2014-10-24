Uno de los más grandes del boxeo mexicano podría subir al ring y ponerse lo guantes nuevamente… aunque sea sólo para una exhibición

Redacción

Julio César Chávez tendría una pelea de exhibición el próximo 18 de diciembre en Hermosillo, Sonora, según informó la cadena ESPN.

“La idea es hacer una exhibición de tres rounds, la verdad tengo casi 10 años sin subirme a un ring. El principal problema que tengo es que ando operado de la nariz, fue una operación delicada y me prohibieron arriesgarme a recibir un golpe, pero veré si puedo hacerlo con una careta especial”, declaró Chávez a la TV estadounidense después de colocar la primera piedra de un Pabellón de Combate que llevará su nombre.

El peleador mexicano se sometería primero a unas pruebas físicas, para ver si está en condiciones de tener un combate de exhibición ante el Director de la Comisión del Deporte de Sonora (Codeson), Vicente Sagrestrano, quien le presentó ayer el proyecto y es boxeador aficionado.

“Entrenaré unos días a ver cómo me siento, espero no me duela. Dicen que lo que bien se aprende no se olvida”, añadió.

