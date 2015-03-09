Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

La dramática escena se vivió durante el juego entre el Verona y la Roma, de la liga italiana

Fractura

Federico Mattiello sumaba cinco juegos en la Serie A esta temporada

Redacción.- Durante el duelo entre Chievo Verona y Roma, el juvenil de 19 años, Federico Mattiello, salió del terreno de juego a los 19 minutos debido a una terrible fractura expuesta de tibia y peroné tras un fuerte choque con Radja Nainggolan.

Mattiello, quien jugaba su segundo partido como titular con el Chievo, piso el balón con los tachones delanteros del zapato derecho justo en el momento en el que Nainggolan se barría para quedarse con el esférico.

La fuerza del jugador de la Roma y la mala postura del juvenil hicieron una especie de palanca que dobló de manera violenta la pierna de Mattiello, lo que generó la fractura.

Mattiello quedó en shock al ver su pierna destrozada y después de que los médicos le estabilizaron la zona de la fractura, fue retirado del terreno de juego en camilla y trasladado en una ambulancia a un hospital, donde ya fue operado.

Foto: Especial

