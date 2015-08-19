El presidente italiano Sergio Mattarella advirtió en comunicado
Notimex
Alimentado por “distorsiones fanáticas” de la fe en Dios, el terrorismo busca inyectar en el Mediterráneo, en Medio Oriente y en África los “gérmenes” de una tercera guerra mundial, advirtió hoy el presidente italiano, Sergio Mattarella.
En un mensaje durante un simposio en la ciudad de Rimini, organizado por la agrupación católica Comunión y Liberación, dijo que corresponde a Europa la tarea de impulsar el diálogo entre religiones monoteístas dentro de sus sociedades plurales y multiétnicas.
“Alimentado por distorsiones fanáticas de la fe en Dios, el terrorismo está buscando introducir en el Mediterráneo, en Medio Oriente, en África los gérmenes de una tercera guerra mundial. Es nuestra responsabilidad impedirla”, señaló.
“Corresponde a nosotros evitar el odio, hacer crecer la confianza y la cooperación y mostrar las ventajas de la paz”, añadió.
Dijo, sin embargo, que existe el riesgo de “clausuras sectarias” y de “tentaciones fundamentalistas”, con el surgimiento de nuevos populismos y nacionalismos.
La respuesta, añadió, debe ser dada por comportamientos de alta moralidad, solidaridad, responsabilidad y a través de la reconstrucción del derecho en donde haya sido corrompido.
En ese sentido, indicó que la humanidad con la que Europa acoja a refugiados desesperados, la inteligencia con la que enfrente los fenómenos migratorios y la firmeza con la que combata a los traficantes de personas serán la manera de mostrar al mundo la calidad de su vida democrática.
