La directiva de la Juventus quiere que el argentino se quede
Juventus mantiene la esperanza de que el artillero argentino Carlos Tevez continúe con el equipo por lo menos hasta el término de su contrato, en junio de 2016.
El gerente del club, Beppe Marotta, declaró que “nos reuniremos después de la final de la Champions y nosotros queremos que se quede, pero él tiene la pelota, tiene su destino en sus manos”.
La Juve jugará con el Barcelona el 6 de junio en Berlín la final de la Champions League. “Es un gran profesional, a quien debemos gran respeto, nosotros trataremos de todos modos de que se quede, consciente de su valor, esperamos que pueda continuar hasta el final de su contrato con nosotros”, expresó.
El club italiano desea proponerle otro año de contrato, pero está atenta al mismo tiempo a sustituirlo o, al menos, contratar a algún atacante joven que juegue a su lado.
Con 31 años, los rumores sobre un eventual regreso anticipado a Boca Juniors, el club de sus amores, acompañan a Tevez en la parte final del campeonato italiano, en el que es el segundo máximo artillero con 20 goles.
“Hay jugadores que nos interesan, uno de estos es (el argentino Paulo) Dybala, pero no hemos aún definido nada con (el presidente Maurizio) Zamparini ni con el Palermo”, aseguró.
Dijo que “estamos bien encaminados, pero de aquí a declararlo oficialmente que es de la Juve, no es posible”. Sin embargo, Dybala anunció al final del último partido que “jugaré en la Juventus, que es el club que más me quiso.
Ellos han hecho una gran oferta para ficharme. Creo que podemos ganar el quinto scudetto de fila y espero poder aprender de Carlos Tevez”, además, el técnico del Palermo ya confirmó la salida de su jugador.
Foto: Mexsport
