.La agencia estatal ha pedido que se desestime la demanda
AP
Abogados le pidieron a un juez federal que intervenga en favor de familias de inmigrantes a las que se negaron certificados de nacimiento para sus hijos nacidos en Estados Unidos porque las autoridades de salud en Texas se negaron a reconocer como válidos ciertos documentos de identificación.
Los abogados le pidieron a un juez federal en Austin el viernes una medida cautelar de emergencia. Dijeron que se está haciendo daño a los niños y familias que necesitan los certificados para registrar a los menores en escuelas y garantizar los derechos paternos.
Decenas de familias y niños presentaron una demanda contra el Departamento de Servicios de Salud de Texas luego que autoridades locales se negasen a aceptar diversos documentos extranjeros de identificación. La agencia estatal ha pedido que se desestime la demanda.
Los padres, de México y Centroamérica, no son ciudadanos estadounidenses. La constitución estadounidense garantiza la ciudadanía a sus hijos porque nacieron en Estados Unidos.
I’m really impressed together with your writing talents as well as with the layout for your blog.
Is that this a paid subject matter or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a nice blog like this one today..
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to look
it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this
to my followers! Excellent blog and wonderful design.
Hi there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he
will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
Why viewers still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world everything is existing on net?
Good write-up. I absolutely love this website. Keep writing!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this web page
is really nice.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you
are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hurrah, that’s what I was exploring for, what a data!
existing here at this weblog, thanks admin of this site.
Good article. I am dealing with a few of these issues as
well..
These are actually wonderful ideas in about blogging. You have touched some fastidious things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
I am genuinely grateful to the holder of this web site who has shared this fantastic paragraph at at this place.
Thanks for another informative blog. The place else may just I get that type of information written in such a perfect approach?
I have a mission that I am just now running on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.