Por Laura Cordero

.La agencia estatal ha pedido que se desestime la demanda

AP

Abogados le pidieron a un juez federal que intervenga en favor de familias de inmigrantes a las que se negaron certificados de nacimiento para sus hijos nacidos en Estados Unidos porque las autoridades de salud en Texas se negaron a reconocer como válidos ciertos documentos de identificación.

Foto: AP.

Los abogados le pidieron a un juez federal en Austin el viernes una medida cautelar de emergencia. Dijeron que se está haciendo daño a los niños y familias que necesitan los certificados para registrar a los menores en escuelas y garantizar los derechos paternos.

Decenas de familias y niños presentaron una demanda contra el Departamento de Servicios de Salud de Texas luego que autoridades locales se negasen a aceptar diversos documentos extranjeros de identificación. La agencia estatal ha pedido que se desestime la demanda.

Los padres, de México y Centroamérica, no son ciudadanos estadounidenses. La constitución estadounidense garantiza la ciudadanía a sus hijos porque nacieron en Estados Unidos.

 

 

