El Rebaño va por su primer triunfo y su primer gol frente al subcampeón de la Libertadores
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Chivas buscará su primer triunfo en el Apertura 2015 y también su primer gol. El inicio del torneo ha sido más complicado de lo que esperaba el cuadro rojiblanco, que arrancará la tercera fecha del torneo mexicano como sotanero en la tabla porcentual, sin victorias y sin goles a favor.
El cuadro que dirige José Manuel de la Torre perdió en su debut 2-0 ante Veracruz y luego en su presentación como local contra Cruz Azul 1-0.
En la tercera jornada chocará ante Tigres, subcampeón de la Copa Libertadores.
El conjunto regiomontano tampoco ha ganado en el arranque del torneo y tras perder la Libertadores, busca que Chivas sea el que pague los platos rotos. Para este encuentro, Ricardo Ferretti ya puede contar con su cuadro de lujo, una vez que alineó a un equipo alternativo para darle prioridad a la competencia del torneo sudamericano.
El juego programado inicialmente para el sábado, fue removido a domingo para que los jugadores felinos alcanzaran a recuperarse del esfuerzo realizado el miércoles pasado, además de que su vuelo de regreso sufrió un retraso y llegaron hoy a México.
Tigres y Chivas se han enfrentado en 40 ocasiones desde que instauraron los torneos cortos, sin un claro dominio por parte de algún equipo, pues Tigres ha derrotado a Chivas en 12 ocasiones, mientras que los rojiblancos han triunfado en 14 oportunidades.
Sin embargo, Guadalajara no ha podido vencer a los regios en los últimos cinco encuentros, de los cuales cuatro han finalizado en empates.
La jornada tres del Apertura 2015 se pondrá en marcha hoy en Veracruz, donde los Tiburones reciben a Chiapas, mientras que Santos enfrentará en Torreón a Tijuana, en duelo de norteños.
Foto: Mexsport
