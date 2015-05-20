Los felinos perdieron por la mínima en su visita a Ecuador
Redacción.– Tigres se encuentra obligado a remontar al Emelec en la vuelta de los cuartos de final. El equipo ecuatoriano le quitó el invicto al mexicano en la Copa Libertadores con un solitario gol de Miller Bolaños en el segundo tiempo.
El panorama comienza a complicarse para los felinos después de su eliminación en la Liguilla el pasado sábado y ahora arrastra una racha de cinco juegos consecutivos sin ganar desde el 5 de mayo.
Tigres se enfrentó a un aguerrido rival que por momentos también fue virtuoso y supo aprovechar los errores de los regiomontanos para ponerse en ventaja en la serie.
El portero Nahuel Guzmán salvó su arco en al menos tres ocasiones, pero justo un rechace del argentino provocó el gol de Bolaños cuando corría el minuto 63 y ahora el Emelec requiere un empate en el Volcán para acceder a las semifinales.
Foto: Mexsport
I’ve learn some good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how so much effort you place to make the sort of wonderful informative
website.
Thank you, I have just been searching for information approximately this subject for ages and yours
is the greatest I have discovered so far. However, what in regards to the bottom line?
Are you positive concerning the source?
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the
net. I’m going to highly recommend this web site!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and
I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like
you helped me.
Hello, I wish for to subscribe for this website to take most up-to-date updates,
thus where can i do it please help.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This article posted at this web page is actually
nice.
I think this is among the most important info for me. And i am glad
reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The web site style is great,
the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very
techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do
you have any tips or suggestions? Appreciate it
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and
it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & assist different users like its aided me.
Great job.