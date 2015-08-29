Con este triunfo, Tigres llega a 10 puntos y los Gallos se quedan con 8
Notimex
Tigres no tuvo piedad de los Gallos Blancos de Querétaro y le propinó una goleada de 5-1, en el estadio Universitario, en la séptima jornada del Torneo Apertura 2015 de la Liga MX.
Los goles fueron conseguidos por Jesús Dueñas, al minuto 18, Guido Pizarro al 25, André-Pierre Gignac al 27, Rafael Sobis al 30 y Joffre Guerrón al 88, por los felinos, mientras por Gallos Blancos, Emanuel Villa anotó el tanto del honor al 21.
Con este resultado, los de la UANL llegaron a 10 puntos y el cuadro queretano se quedó en ocho.
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re
working with? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time deciding
between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I
ask is because your design and style seems
different then most blogs and I’m looking for something
unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but
I had to ask!
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this website on a regular basis,
if so then you will absolutely take good know-how.
I used to be able to find good advice from your
blog posts.
Highly energetic article, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it!
Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite
nice post.
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is just spectacular and i
could assume you are an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with
forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but
I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!