El brasileño perderá la Liguilla y el Clausura 2015
Redacción
Los felinos reportaron una baja sensible en la zaga, ya que su capitán, Juninho, se lesionó durante la práctica a puerta cerrada del mediodía de hoy.
Durante el entrenamiento en el estadio Universitario, el defensa se trabó el pie con la cancha y de inmediato se tiró al pasto; los médicos informaron que la lesión que sufrió es grave, ya que se trata de ruptura del tendón de Aquiles, la cual lo dejará fuera durante seis meses, como mínimo.
Juninho no se perdió ningún minuto del Apertura del 2014, además de ser el goleador del equipo con cinco anotaciones.
José Rivas es quien se perfila para tomar su lugar, pues no ha tenido mucha actividad con los Tigres.
Foto: Mexsport.
