En el último suspiro, el equipo Toluca se encargó de “abollarle” la corona a los Tigres de la UANL, al derrotarlo por la mínima diferencia, en duelo poco atractivo correspondiente a la fecha uno del Torneo Clausura 2016 de la Liga MX, disputado en el estadio Nemesio Díez.
El gol del triunfo fue obra del colombiano Fernando Uribe, al minuto 90, con lo que el cuadro “escarlata” llegó a tres unidades, en tanto que los regiomontanos se quedaron en cero.
Sin tener la misma importancia que una liguilla, pero Toluca tomó una pequeña revancha de su eliminación en semifinales del semestre pasado a manos de Tigres, al salir con un triunfo de último minuto, en un partido en el que poco habían hecho ambas escuadras para merecer el triunfo.
A menos de un mes de haber conseguido su título es evidente que los de la UANL están muy lejos de su mejor nivel, el poco tiempo de trabajo se vio reflejado de manera muy clara en este juego, en el que ni siquiera sus individualidades pudieron inclinar la balanza a su favor.
Fiel a la costumbre del brasileño Ricardo Ferreti, los de la “Sultana del Norte” fueron mesurados en su planteamiento, sin ir con todo al frente, pero con la calidad suficiente para empezar a adueñarse de la posesión del esférico.
Luego de un “punterazo” del colombiano Fernando Uribe que exigió al portero argentino Nahuel Guzmán, Tigres empezó a tener más tiempo el esférico, y cerca estuvo de adelantarse en la pizarra, en un tiro libre del brasileño “Juninho” que Alfredo Talavera con las “uñas” envió al poste.
Los “Diablos Rojos” asumieron el control del juego, cedido en gran parte también por el rival, pero sin la claridad ni el talento para hacer daño a unos Tigres que presentaron en sociedad a sus refuerzos, el paraguayo Fernando Fernández y el argentino Lucas Zelarayán, en busca de un “chispazo” que les diera el triunfo.
Cuando todo indicaba que se iban a repartir los puntos en disputa, el esfuerzo del argentino Jonathan Botinelli por pelear un balón, fue lo que marcó la diferencia.
El balón que recuperó el “Pollo” se convirtió en un centro al área que el recién ingresado Nicolás Saucedo alcanzó a prolongar para Uribe, quien controló para definir cruzado y así darle el triunfo a Toluca, así como “maltratar” el título de Tigres.
El arbitraje estuvo a cargo de Eduardo Galván, quien tuvo una labor aceptable. Amonestó a Alfredo Talavera (28) por los de casa; mientras que Javier Aquino (51) vio cartón preventivo por la visita.
Alineaciones:
Toluca.- Alfredo Talavera, Gerardo Flores (Christian Cueva, 75), Aarón Galindo, Paulo da Silva, Francisco Gamboa, Carlos Gerardo Rodríguez, Antonio Ríos, Darío Botinelli, Carlos Esquivel, Enrique Triverio (Nicolás Saucedo, 76) y Fernando Uribe. DT. José Saturnino Cardozo (PAR).
Tigres.- Nahuel Guzmán, Israel Jiménez, José Rivas, Andrés Vendrechovski “Juninho”, Jorge Torres, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Dueñas, Jurgen Damm (Fernando Fernández, 64), Javier Aquino, Rafael Sóbis (Lucas Zelarayán, 75) y André-Pierre Gignac. DT. Ricardo Ferreti (BRA).
(Notimex)
