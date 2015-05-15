Jiménez llegó consciente a la enfermería después del accidente
Redacción
El torero, Saúl Jiménez Fortes, sufrió una aparatosa cornada en el cuello, en el marco de los festejos de la Feria de San Isidro en la ciudad de Madrid, dentro de la plaza de Las ventas.
Jiménez llegó consciente a la enfermería después del accidente donde el toro lo agarró del suelo y lo levanto hasta dejarlo herido.
Los médicos afirman que tiene dos heridas, una en la región cervical derecha con una trayectoria de 15 centímetros que bordea la tiroides y el esófago y le pega a la vena yugular y a la arteria carótida. Y la otra en la región submandibular izquierda de 10 centímetros que lesiona el músculo esternocleidomastoideo.
Sus compañeros de cartel José Ignacio Uceda Leal y Diego Silveti permanecieron afuera de la enfermería hasta que terminó la intervención quirúrgica.
“Estamos un poco preocupados porque aunque él está bien, la cornada fue seria pero por fortuna lo vimos y él está consciente, de hecho nos saludamos”, aseguró Diego Silveti, quien salió de la enfermería una vez que Jiménez Fortes fue trasladado a un hospital.
Al finalizar la operación, el torero malagueño, de 24 años, ha sido trasladado a la clínica San Francisco de Asís de Madrid.
