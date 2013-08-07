Declaran a Ojinaga zona de desastre
Notimex
México.- La Secretaría de Gobernación dio a conocer este miércoles que se declara zona de desastre natural el municipio de Ojinaga, Chihuahua, debido a las afectaciones provocadas por un tornado ocurrido el 26 de julio de 2013.
El documento, publicado en el Diario Oficial de la Federación, se expide para efectos de que la entidad tenga acceso a los recursos del Fondo de Desastres Naturales, de acuerdo con lo dispuesto por la Ley General de Protección Civil.
Foto: especial
Thanks for some other informative blog. The place else may just
I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal method?
I’ve a venture that I’m just now operating on, and I’ve been at the look out for such info.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your
site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here
and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Exceptional work!
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting
things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!