Las tormentas y tornados que azotan al país dejaron más de 30 muertos y 600 heridos en todo el territorio
Washington.- El número de muertes a causa de una serie de tormentas sobre la mitad del territorio estadounidense de Oeste a Este se incrementó ayer con el paso de tornados desbastadores, fuertes vientos y granizo.
El mal clima ha provocado que por lo menos 31 personas perdieran la vida en distintas zonas de la Nación Americana. Decenas de torbellinos arrasaron el lunes comunidades de Alabama y Mississippi, causando daños generalizados que contribuyeron al deceso de más de una docena de habitantes.
Los informes preliminares del Centro de Predicción del Servicio Nacional del Clima aseveraron que 80 ‘remolinos’ se registraron en ese lugar. Nueve ciudadanos perecieron en Mississippi, siete de los cuales fallecieron en Winston.
El sheriff del condado de Limestone, Mike Blakely, reveló que dos víctimas se ubicaron en un lote de casas rodantes al Oeste de Athens, Alabama. Además, otro individuo falleció en Richland, Mississippi, dijo Bob Wedgeworth, director de Manejo de Emergencias del condado de Rankin, Mississippi. La tarde del lunes, una serie de tornados azotó las áreas metropolitanas de Birmingham y Tuscaloosa en Alabama, provocando la muerte de un joven.
En total, unas 31 personas han muerto y alrededor de 600 han resultado lesionados en seis estados por las fuertes tormentas que se iniciaron el domingo en la parte central y Oeste del país de las barras y las estrellas. Desde entonces se han ido desplazando en dirección al Este. Arkansas sufrió algunos de los peores daños y el mayor
número de muertes hasta el momento, con 16. Las autoridades recomiendan a los habitantes que viven desde la región de los Grandes Lagos hasta la costa del Golfo de México, y del Medio Oeste a la Costa Este, observar el cielo y escuchar la radio para seguir las indicaciones pertinentes y prevenir más pérdidas.
Foto: Especial
