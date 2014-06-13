La biografía del gran Mario Moreno se estrenará el próximo 19 de septiembre
Redacción
La cinta mexicana dirigida por Sebastián del Amo y protagonizada por el actor español Óscar Jaenada, ‘Cantinflas’, llegará a las salas comerciales el próximo 19 de septiembre y esta semana se reveló el primer tráiler oficial.
El filme narra la historia de Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas’ desde sus inicios como afanador en carpas de espectáculos ambulantes y sus primeras incursiones como bailarín y actor, hasta llegar al cine y consolidarse como uno de los actores cómicos más reconocidos.
En el tráiler se puede ver parte del camino que recorrió ‘Cantinflas’ hasta llegar a protagonizar ‘La Vuelta al Mundo en 80 Días”, como Passepartout, que lo llevó a ganar un Globo de oro.
FOTO: Especial
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to
your website? My blog is in the very same niche as yours
and my visitors would genuinely benefit from a lot of the
information you provide here. Please let me know
if this alright with you. Thanks a lot!
Hi, this weekend is nice in support of me, as this point in time
i am reading this enormous educational article here at my residence.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have performed an impressive job and our entire community can be thankful to
you.
This article is actually a good one it assists new internet
people, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
If you would like to get a great deal from this paragraph then you have to apply such methods to your won web site.
Good answer back in return of this issue with genuine arguments
and explaining all concerning that.
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look.
I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Excellent blog and wonderful style and design.
Saved as a favorite, I love your web site!
Fastidious answer back in return of this issue with
solid arguments and describing the whole thing
about that.
I really like what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever
work and exposure! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve included
you guys to my own blogroll.