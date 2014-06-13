Por Becarios Web

La biografía del gran Mario Moreno se estrenará el próximo 19 de septiembre

cantinflas

La película fue estrenada en el Festival Internacional de cine de Guadalajara.

Redacción

La cinta mexicana dirigida por Sebastián del Amo y protagonizada por el actor español Óscar Jaenada, ‘Cantinflas’, llegará a las salas comerciales el próximo 19 de septiembre  y esta semana se reveló el primer tráiler oficial.

El filme narra la historia de Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas’ desde sus inicios como afanador en carpas de espectáculos ambulantes y sus primeras incursiones como bailarín y actor, hasta llegar al cine y consolidarse como uno de los actores cómicos más reconocidos.

En el tráiler se puede ver parte del camino que recorrió ‘Cantinflas’ hasta llegar a protagonizar ‘La Vuelta al Mundo en 80 Días”, como Passepartout, que lo llevó a ganar un Globo de oro.

FOTO: Especial

