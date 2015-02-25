Fue traslado por la SSPDF tras caer del primer piso de su casa
Notimex
Un bebé de un año de edad, que sufrió traumatismo craneoencefálico tras caer del primer nivel del departamento donde vive, fue trasladado de urgencia en helicóptero por personal del Agrupamiento Cóndores.
La Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Distrito Federal (SSPDF) precisó en un comunicado que el infante cayó de manera accidental del primer nivel de su hogar, localizado en la avenida San Jerónimo casi esquina con calle 5 de Mayo, en la colonia Potrerillo, delegación Magdalena Contreras.
Al lugar arribaron paramédicos de la Secretaría de Protección Civil delegacional a bordo de la ambulancia número 657, quienes trasladaron al niño al Deportivo 1 de Mayo, ubicado en la colonia San Nicolás Totoloapan de esa demarcación.
Socorristas del Centro Regulador de Urgencias Médicas lo trasladaron a bordo de la ambulancia aérea número 390, al Hospital Infantil de Legaría, donde es atendido.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful &
it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and
aid others like you helped me.
I always spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles every day along with a cup of
coffee.
I always used to study piece of writing in news papers but
now as I am a user of net therefore from now I am using net for posts,
thanks to web.
I think that everything typed made a ton of sense.
However, think about this, suppose you added a little content?
I ain’t suggesting your information isn’t solid, but what if you added a post title to maybe get a person’s attention? I mean Trasladan en helicóptero a bebé herido – Diario de México USA is kinda boring.
You ought to look at Yahoo’s front page and see how they
create article headlines to grab people to open the links.
You might try adding a video or a pic or two to get people interested about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it
could bring your posts a little bit more interesting.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you
continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!