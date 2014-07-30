Los tres mexicanos se declararon culpables, dos cómplices más esperan sentencia por tráfico de personas
Redacción
Tres mexicanos fueron sentenciados a por lo menos nueve años de prisión tras declararse culpables del delito de Tráfico de personas en perjuicio de 115 migrantes a quienes también mantuvieron detenidos en una casa de seguridad en la ciudad de Houston. Texas.
La Oficina del Procurador Federal para el Sureste de Texas informó que los tres mexicanos fueron sentenciados este miércoles en una Corte Federal en Houston.
Los tres hombres originarios de Michoacán declararon que habían obtenido grandes ganancias tras llevar y albergar a los indocumentados en los Estados Unidos, por lo que también fueron acusados de conspiración.
Las autoridades comentaron que los procesados identificados como Jonathan Solórzano Tavila, de 28 años, José y Eugenio Sesmas Borja, de 22 y 20 años recibieron sentencias de 10 años y nueve años respectivamente.
Los tres ‘polleros’ fueron arrestados el 19 de marzo pasado, junto con los también mexicanos José Avilés Villa, de 34 años, y Antonio Barruquet Hildeberta, de 40, estos últimos también se declararon culpables, y esperan conocer su sentencia que será dictada en septiembre próximo.
Ese día, 115 inmigrantes indocumentados fueron descubiertos por las autoridades de inmigración en una casa de seguridad en el suroeste de Houston, Texas.
Foto: Especial
