Vicente Fernández realizará este año su gira del adiós en el corazón de México
Notimex
Considerado como uno de los exponentes más importantes de la música vernácula, Vicente Fernández llegó a los 75 años de edad, dedicado a su gira de despedida, que concluirá con un concierto en el Zócalo de la Ciudad de México, a mediados de 2015.
El intérprete de ‘Lástima que seas ajena’ pondrá punto final a una exitosa carrera de más de 40 años, con un espectáculo gratuito, que se grabará en DVD, aunque aún no se han dado más detalles sobre la fecha exacta y hora del evento.
Con su gira ha recorrido diversos puntos de la República Mexicana y Estados Unidos, a fin de complacer a sus fans por última vez; en estas actuaciones, incluye temas de su disco ‘Mano a mano: Tangos a la manera de Vicente Fernández’, con el cual obtuvo un Grammy.
Nació el 17 de febrero de 1940 en el pueblo de Huentitán El Alto, Jalisco; es hijo del ranchero Ramón Fernández y la ama de casa Doña Paula Gómez de Fernández.
En 1954, con 14 años, entró a un concurso amateur en Guadalajara en el que ganó el primer lugar y comenzó a cantar localmente en restaurantes, bodas, grupos de familiares y amigos.
A finales de 1963, Vicente Fernández se casó con María Méxicodel Refugio ‘Cuquita’ Abarca Villaseñor, su vecina de Guadalajara. La pareja tuvo cuatro hijos: Vicente, Gerardo, Alejandro y Alejandra.
Para 1964, Fernández se unió con algunos de los grupos de mariachi más conocidos de México, como el Mariachi Amanecer de Pepe Mendoza, y el Mariachi de José Luis Aguilar. Se presentó en el Teatro Blanquita de México y en el verano de 1966 Fernández firmó su contrato con CBS México (hoy Sony Music) grabando sus primeros hits: ‘Perdóname’, ‘Cantina del barrio’ y ‘Tu camino y el mío’.
También entró a trabajar en Televisa, donde conoció a Raúl Velasco. Interpretó en vivo temas como ‘Volver, volver’, que lo catapultó a la fama a nivel internacional.
Incursionó en el cine en 1971. Tres años después, protagonizó su primer éxito cinematográfico ‘La ley del monte’. El disco de la música de esta película también se convirtió en un hit.
En 1972, ‘Volver, volver’ cimentó su posición como el más grande cantante ranchero de todos los tiempos, rompiendo récords.
El 8 de febrero de 2012 anunció su retiro de los escenarios, no sin antes realizar una gira mundial que inició el 20 de junio. Un año después tuvo que darse un receso de la gira debido a que se sometió a una cirugía para extirparle un tumor en el hígado.
Números:
150 temas inéditos posee el cantante mexicano.
2005 es el año en el que construyó la arena ‘Vicente Fernández Gómez’, con capacidad para 11 mil personas, en su rancho ‘Los tres potrillos’, en Guadalajara.
Foto: Notimex
