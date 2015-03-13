El helicóptero médico se estrelló en el bosque
Una persona murió y dos resultaron heridas después de que un helicóptero médico EagleMed se estrellara en un bosque del este de Oklahoma, según dijeron el viernes las autoridades
El accidente se registró en torno a las 11:40 de la noche del jueves, indicó el director de gestión de emergencias en el condado de McIntosh , Wesley Dawson. Equipos de búsqueda a pie y en vehículos todo terreno encontraron los restos en torno a las 4 de la madrugada del viernes.
La nave se estrelló al oeste de Eufaula, unas 120 millas al este de Oklahoma City.
EagleMed, de Wichita, Kansas, indicó en un comunicado
La Administración Federal de Aviación envió investigadores al lugar, indicó un portavoz, y la Junta Nacional de Seguridad de Transportes liderará la investigación sobre el suceso.
