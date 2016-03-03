Sony presentó el primer tráiler del reboot de Los Cazafantasmas, pero ahora con una versión protagonizada por mujeres.
Dos de ellas, Erin Gilbert y Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy y Kristen Wiig), son amigas, la primera es una físico de partículas y Yares, una experta en lo paranormal. Tras la llegada de decenas de fantasmas, se les une Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon), una ingeniero nuclear que se encargará de la creación de la tecnología del equipo para hacer frente a los espectros.
Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones) es una trabajadora del metro de Nueva York que se une a los cazafantasmas luego de un primer encuentro sobrenatural y su conocimiento del sistema de transporte en la ciudad.
Se tiene previsto su estreno para julio de este 2016.
