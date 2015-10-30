Por Redacción

Aleira Avendaño es la venezolana que roba la atención de los caballeros gracias a su figura escultural, la cual sabe presumir en las redes sociales.

La modelo de 25 años de edad usa todo el día corset para lucir un talle auténtico y exhuberante.

 

Aleira1

