Será capaz de tomar cientos de radiografías para generar imagen en tercera dimensión
Notimex
Investigadores de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) desarrollaron un microtomógrafo computarizado de rayos X, capaz de tomar cientos de radiografías para generar una sola imagen en tercera dimensión.
El equipo computarizado, que podrá usarse en Paleontología y Biología, recreará con precisión la estructura de un pequeño insecto, un pez, una semilla o de roedores, indicó la UNAM en un comunicado.
Los responsables del proyecto son los investigadores del Instituto de Física (IF) de la UNAM, Arnulfo Martínez Dávalos y Mercedes Rodríguez Villafuerte, quienes lograron un equipo de bajo costo, en comparación con sus análogos comerciales.
El instrumento podrá apoyar líneas de investigación siempre que la muestra a estudiar mida unos centímetros y su densidad sea la adecuada para ser atravesada por rayos X de baja energía, señala el texto de la UNAM.
“No inventamos los microtomógrafos, ya existían desde el año 2000, aunque la idea era anterior. Compramos las partes y lo armamos en el laboratorio. Lo importante es que desarrollamos todo el sistema de control de movimientos, adquisición y procesamiento de datos”, señaló Martínez Dávalos, también doctor en física y experto en física médica.
Con el desarrollo de algoritmos matemáticos propios, los científicos crearon su equipo sobre una mesa óptica y comenzaron a probar distintas muestras de tamaño pequeño.
“El equipo permite analizar a detalle tumores implantados en el cerebro de una rata, órgano que mide dos centímetros de largo por 1.5 de ancho”, explicó Martínez Dávalos.
En el área médica también es ideal para el estudio de biopsias, pues se puede observar el interior de una muestra sin necesidad de seccionar.
“Una vez que se tienen las imágenes reconstruidas, por ejemplo de la cabeza de un ratón, se pueden establecer varias ventanas para visualizar en la computadora los diferentes tejidos, desde el blando hasta el hueso”, detalló Rodríguez Villafuerte.
Además, el equipo se planea usarlo para estudiar semillas de interés biológico en la Facultad de Ciencias, así como para analizar la estructura de nuevos materiales.
