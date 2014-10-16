Warner Bros confirma 10 filmes de superhéroes; y tres más de Lego
Redacción
‘Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice’, en marzo de 2016, será el inicio del ‘súperataque’ de DC Comics al cine, puesto que se anunciaron un total de 10 filmes que se ‘apoderarán’ de la pantalla, por lo menos, durante cuatro años.
Fue Kevin Tsujihara, director ejecutivo de Warner Bros, quien lo anunció este miércoles en conferencia de prensa
Las ‘súperaventuras’ confirmadas son: la segunda entrega de ‘Superman y Batman’, con Zack Snyder como director; al igual que la primera parte; y ‘Suicide Squad’, que rodará David Ayer; ambos títulos se estrenarán en 2016.
Para 2017, ‘volarán’ ‘Wonder Woman’, protagonizada por Gal Gadot y la primera ‘descarga’ de ‘Justice League’, bajo la dirección de Zack Snyder y donde Ben Affleck y Henry Cavill encarnarán a Batman y Superman, respectivamente.
Un años después, como ‘de rayo’ llegará ‘The Flash’, encarnado por Ezra Miller; y ‘emergerá’ ‘Aquaman’, con Jason Momoa como el paladín de la justica.
‘Shazam’ y la segunda aventura de ‘Justice League’ ‘aterrizarán’ en 2019; el siguiente año ‘Cyborg’, interpretado por Ray Fisher, y ‘Green Lantern’.
Lego expande universo en el cine
El mismo Kevin Tsujihara adelantó la producción de tres películas más del universo Lego:
‘Ninjago’, en 2016, dirigida por Charlie Bean.
‘The Lego Batman Movie’ en 2017, dirigida por Chris McKay.
Y la segunda parte de ‘The Lego Movie’, en 2018; aún sin director definido.
Foto: Especial
