Por Fernando Gonzalez

Los dos equipos están en negociaciones para hacerse del mexicano

gio-mallaroca-300x216Redacción

De acuerdo con algunos medios ibéricos, el futuro de Giovani dos Santos podría ser vestir la playera del Villarreal junto al mexicano Javier Aquino, la próxima temporada.

Trascendió que ‘Gio’ llegó a un acuerdo con la directiva del Submarino Amarillo, mismo que no ha sido confirmado ni negado por el futbolista, según reportó el diario español, Marca.

El equipo recién ascendido a la Primera División tiene como objetivo consolidarse en el Máximo Circuito y para ello buscan armar un cuadro competitivo en el que consideran la inclusión del delantero.

El club habría presentado una oferta de 6 millones de euros y contrato de año y medio para hacerse de los servicios del jugador de 24 años, a razón de 1.5 millones de euros por torneo.

Foto: Especial

