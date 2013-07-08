Los dos equipos están en negociaciones para hacerse del mexicano
Redacción
De acuerdo con algunos medios ibéricos, el futuro de Giovani dos Santos podría ser vestir la playera del Villarreal junto al mexicano Javier Aquino, la próxima temporada.
Trascendió que ‘Gio’ llegó a un acuerdo con la directiva del Submarino Amarillo, mismo que no ha sido confirmado ni negado por el futbolista, según reportó el diario español, Marca.
El equipo recién ascendido a la Primera División tiene como objetivo consolidarse en el Máximo Circuito y para ello buscan armar un cuadro competitivo en el que consideran la inclusión del delantero.
El club habría presentado una oferta de 6 millones de euros y contrato de año y medio para hacerse de los servicios del jugador de 24 años, a razón de 1.5 millones de euros por torneo.
Foto: Especial
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and engaging, and let me tell you,
you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is
something that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy I found this in my hunt for something concerning this.
It’s in point of fact a great and helpful piece of information. I’m
happy that you simply shared this useful information with
us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I need to to thank you for this excellent read!! I absolutely
loved every little bit of it. I have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff you post…
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate
to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for
bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to
my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this website
with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Great site you have here.. It’s difficult to find high-quality writing like
yours these days. I truly appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
It’s hard to find educated people on this topic, but you seem like you know what you’re
talking about! Thanks
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to write a little comment
to support you.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our
entire community will be thankful to you.
Hi there to every body, it’s my first go to see of this
webpage; this website carries remarkable and genuinely excellent data designed for
readers.
Really no matter if someone doesn’t know afterward its up to other viewers that they will help, so here it takes place.
I know this site presents quality dependent posts and additional stuff, is there any other website which provides
such data in quality?
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
my own blog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost
a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% sure.
Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Appreciate it
Quality posts is the important to be a focus for the users to visit the site, that’s what this site is providing.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this superb blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!