Un corazón tallado en una roca roja el Día de San Valentín atrajo la atención de las autoridades de Arizona, quienes investigan para ver si la actriz Vanessa Hudgens es la responsable.
Hudgens publicó el domingo una foto del tallado, con los nombres de Vanessa y Austin, en su página de Instagram, pero más tarde la quitó. Otras fotos con el hashtag “sedonadreams” (“sueños de Sedona”) aún aparecen en el sitio.
El portavoz del Bosque Nacional Coconino, Brady Smith, dijo el martes que fue alertado de la publicación por los medios de comunicación. El parque administra los terrenos que rodean la ciudad de Sedona, conocidos por sus altas formaciones de roca roja. Agregó que las autoridades están investigando el incidente.
Dañar la naturaleza en terrenos del Servicio Forestal estadounidense es un delito menor que se castiga por un máximo de seis meses en prisión y una multa máxima de 5 mil dólares.
Un representante de Hudgens, de 27 años, no respondió de manera inmediata los mensajes que The Associated Press le dejó.
(AP)
