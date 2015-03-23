Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El ariete mexicano colaboró en el triunfo de la Real Sociedad

Vela

El delantero mexicano ingresó por Esteban Granero a los 66 minutos

Redacción.- Luego de 50 días, el delantero mexicano Carlos Vela volvió a las canchas y disputó 33 minutos en el triunfo de la Real Sociedad por 3-1 ante Córdoba.

El Bombardero había disputado su último encuentro el 31 de enero, cuando en el Santiago Bernabéu tuvo un fuerte choque con el francés Raphael Varane, lo que le ocasionó una lesión de menisco en la rodilla derecha, situación por la que fue sometido a una operación.

El Córdoba se puso al frente en el marcador desde los 12 minutos gracias a Florín Andone, pero Imanol Agirretxe empató antes del descanso.

Para el complemento y ya con Vela sobre la cancha, Gonzalo Castro le dio vuelta al marcador y puso en ventaja a la Real desde los 75 minutos. Alfred Finnbogasson sentenció en tiempo de compensación.

Vela entró a los 66 minutos por Esteban Granero. El artillero disparó dos veces desviado y mandó 25 pases, de los cuales sólo cuatro fueron incorrectos; recuperó dos balones y recibió una falta.

Foto: Mexsport

