Veracruz cuenta con tres nuevos Pueblos Mágicos, Orizaba, Coscomatepec y Zozocolco, que cuentan con atractivos naturales y singulares tradiciones, gastronomía y fiestas religiosas.
Estos tres nuevos Pueblos Mágicos se suman a los tres ya existentes en la entidad: Coatepec, Xico y Papantla que, en su conjunto, refuerzan el potencial turístico del estado.
Durante la Segunda Feria Nacional de Pueblos Mágicos, realizada en la ciudad de Puebla, el pasado mes de septiembre, el secretario de Turismo federal, Enrique de la Madrid, entregó los nombramientos al secretario de Turismo y Cultura en Veracruz, Harry Grappa.
El municipio de Orizaba obtuvo la denominación gracias a los atractivos con los que cuenta, como el Teleférico, el Palacio de Hierro, exconventos, museos y la Casa de Diego Rivera, pero además por la hospitalidad de sus habitantes.
Zozocolco alcanzó el nombramiento gracias a sus atractivos naturales, como los arroyos cristalinos donde se localiza la Poza del Diablo, el Callejón y la Junta, así como sus calles empedradas, sus casas de piedra con techo de teja, la Iglesia Franciscana edificada en piedra y sus costumbres y tradiciones, en las que destaca la Fiesta Patronal a San Miguel Arcángel, en el mes de septiembre.
Mientras que Coscomatepec tiene atractivos para sus visitantes como una tirolesa en el Puente del Virrey, que atraviesa el Río Jamapa; cuenta también con bellos paisajes, comunidades cercanas al Pico de Orizaba y recursos naturales.
Los tres municipios debieron adaptarse a los cambios en las reglas de operación y cubrir los requisitos, entre ellos contar con un inventario de prestadores de servicio, con atractivo simbólico y un Comité Ciudadano que dé seguimiento al Programa, a la par de un punto de acuerdo novedoso con el congreso y gobierno del Estado para dar apoyos a los Pueblos Mágicos.
Coscomatepec tiene el principal acceso al Pico de Orizaba y cuenta con una tirolesa de más de 500 metros, con un bello Centro, artesanías y alimentos como el pan artesanal.
En este lugar también se realizarán eventos nacionales e internacionales, como el Coscobike, festival de ciclismo de montaña internacional que tendrá lugar 24 y 25 de octubre; la Feria Coscomatepec 2015; en noviembre, el Encuentro Nacional de Museos Comunitarios, y las tradicionales peregrinaciones de los 11 Barrios de Coscomatepec, en el mes de diciembre.
