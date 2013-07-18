Autoridades anunciaron medidas para evitar que residentes del área triestatal sufran un golpe de calor
Virginia Alvarado / Gery Vereau
Nueva York.– Con temperaturas de triple dígito ( 100°F) y un intenso sol ‘golpeando’ el área triestatal fue como habitantes del Estado Jardín y la Urbe de Hierro vivieron el cuarto día de una ola de calor excesivo que azota a EU.
Por lo anterior, autoridades neoyorquinas hicieron hincapié en conservar electricidad durante la ola de calor, apagando electrodomésticos no usados y poniendo el acondicionador de aire sólo cuando se esté en la casa. Además, aconsejaron buscar centros de enfriamiento como lo son la mayoría de las bibliotecas públicas.
En tanto, en Nueva Jersey, el alcalde de Passaic, Alex Blanco, ordenó al cuerpo de bomberos de la ciudad abrir los hidrantes en los parques de la ciudad para que los jóvenes y niños se refresquen.
Y ante ante la alerta de las empresas eléctricas acerca de un posible colapso del servicio eléctrico, por sobrecarga de uso de los aparatos de aire acondicionado, funcionarios aseguraron que el centro de enfriamiento ubicado en el 330 de Passaic St. seguirá funcionando.
“Estamos conectados al servicio de electricidad de la Policía por eso, en caso de emergencia, podemos mantener el sistema de enfriamiento”, dijo Edilberto Carrero, superintendente de Recreación.
Cabe mencionar que Ellen Borakove, portavoz de la Oficina del Forense de la Ciudad de Nueva York, confirmó ayer que la muerte de un residente de Staten Island fallecido el pasado 8 de julio fue hipertermia, es decir que su temperatura corporal superó por mucho el límite normal de 37.5 grados, debido al excesivo calor de la ciudad.
Visita el centro de enfriamiento más cercano a tu vecindario
NY
http://maps.nyc.gov/oem/cc/index.htm;jsessionid=3E9DAFDB46AC968985EB3D2F1036A611
NJ
http://www.nj211.org/images/Summer%20Heat/NJCoolingCenters.pdf
Si no quieres estar en uno de ellos, puedes acudir a lugares públicos como museos, bibliotecas y centros comerciales, donde hay aire acondicionado.
Prepárate ante un apagón
Para prepararse ante un posible apagón, por la sobrecarga de uso de los aparatos de aire acondicionado, ten un Equipo de Artículos de Emergencia (con una linterna, un radio de pilas o baterías con AM/FM, botiquín de primeros auxilios, agua embotellada y pilas o baterías de repuesto), en un lugar de fácil acceso.
Si tienes problemas con el suministro de electricidad, mantén las ventanas abiertas para asegurar una ventilación apropiada.
Si se produce un apagón, llama a tu proveedor:
Con Edison at 800-752-6633 (TTY: 800-642-2308)
National Grid at 718-643-4050 (TTY: 718-237-2857)
LIPA at 800-490-0025 (TTY: 631-490-6660)
Foto: Especial
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has
a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot
of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help stop content from being ripped off?
I’d truly appreciate it.
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group
of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
Its such as you read my thoughts! You seem to grasp a lot
about this, like you wrote the guide in it or something.
I feel that you just can do with some percent to force the message home a
little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
This information is priceless. When can I find out more?
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4
year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
I every time used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user of internet therefore from now I am using net for posts,
thanks to web.
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice,
keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road.
Many thanks
Howdy! I just want to give you a big thumbs up for the great
info you have got right here on this post. I am coming back to your blog for more soon.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
A number of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating
correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Thanks in support of sharing such a pleasant thought, article is fastidious, thats why i have read it fully