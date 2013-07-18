Autoridades anunciaron medidas para evitar que residentes del área triestatal sufran un golpe de calor

Virginia Alvarado / Gery Vereau

Nueva York.– Con temperaturas de triple dígito ( 100°F) y un intenso sol ‘golpeando’ el área triestatal fue como habitantes del Estado Jardín y la Urbe de Hierro vivieron el cuarto día de una ola de calor excesivo que azota a EU.

Por lo anterior, autoridades neoyorquinas hicieron hincapié en conservar electricidad durante la ola de calor, apagando electrodomésticos no usados y poniendo el acondicionador de aire sólo cuando se esté en la casa. Además, aconsejaron buscar centros de enfriamiento como lo son la mayoría de las bibliotecas públicas.

En tanto, en Nueva Jersey, el alcalde de Passaic, Alex Blanco, ordenó al cuerpo de bomberos de la ciudad abrir los hidrantes en los parques de la ciudad para que los jóvenes y niños se refresquen.

Y ante ante la alerta de las empresas eléctricas acerca de un posible colapso del servicio eléctrico, por sobrecarga de uso de los aparatos de aire acondicionado, funcionarios aseguraron que el centro de enfriamiento ubicado en el 330 de Passaic St. seguirá funcionando.

“Estamos conectados al servicio de electricidad de la Policía por eso, en caso de emergencia, podemos mantener el sistema de enfriamiento”, dijo Edilberto Carrero, superintendente de Recreación.

Cabe mencionar que Ellen Borakove, portavoz de la Oficina del Forense de la Ciudad de Nueva York, confirmó ayer que la muerte de un residente de Staten Island fallecido el pasado 8 de julio fue hipertermia, es decir que su temperatura corporal superó por mucho el límite normal de 37.5 grados, debido al excesivo calor de la ciudad.

Visita el centro de enfriamiento más cercano a tu vecindario

NY

http://maps.nyc.gov/oem/cc/index.htm;jsessionid=3E9DAFDB46AC968985EB3D2F1036A611

NJ

http://www.nj211.org/images/Summer%20Heat/NJCoolingCenters.pdf

Si no quieres estar en uno de ellos, puedes acudir a lugares públicos como museos, bibliotecas y centros comerciales, donde hay aire acondicionado.

Prepárate ante un apagón

Para prepararse ante un posible apagón, por la sobrecarga de uso de los aparatos de aire acondicionado, ten un Equipo de Artículos de Emergencia (con una linterna, un radio de pilas o baterías con AM/FM, botiquín de primeros auxilios, agua embotellada y pilas o baterías de repuesto), en un lugar de fácil acceso.

Si tienes problemas con el suministro de electricidad, mantén las ventanas abiertas para asegurar una ventilación apropiada.

Si se produce un apagón, llama a tu proveedor:

Con Edison at 800-752-6633 (TTY: 800-642-2308)

National Grid at 718-643-4050 (TTY: 718-237-2857)

LIPA at 800-490-0025 (TTY: 631-490-6660)

Foto: Especial