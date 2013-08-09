El presidente del club, Jorge Vergara, aseguró que sólo es un rumor que el Rebaño esté buscando nuevo dueño; ni siquiera ha pensado en cuánto vendería a los rojiblancos
Redacción
Guadalajara.- Jorge Vergara Madrigal, dueño y presidente del Club Guadalajara, aclaró que jamás ha tenido la intención de vender al Rebaño, pese a que su esposa, Angélica Fuentes, le puso precio a la institución.
De la misma forma mencionó que no ha recibido alguna oferta por parte de Carlos Slim para adquirir el club: “No es cierto, es totalmente una mentira. Incluso el que dijo eso aseguró que el club estaba vendido en junio. Bueno, estamos en agosto y aquí seguimos”.
Muy al contrario de querer deshacerse de su equipo, el mandatario está pensando en invertir, pues aunque antes se negaba a darle salida a algunos jugadores, como Marco Fabián, ahora ya lo contempla.
“Ya lo veremos, espero que este año repunte el jugador y que lleguen ofertas atractivas para nosotros y para él, por supuesto”, afirmó.
Por último, el polémico dirigente de Chivas, finalmente declaró acerca de las demandas que hay en su contra por racismo, por parte de entrenadores en EU, sobre lo que comentó es mentira que en su empresa se practiquen estos abusos.
“Lo único que buscan los abogados es sacar dinero. Curiosamente, los dos entrenadores que están alegando que fueron discriminados por su raza fueron sustituidos por gente de su misma raza, no tendría lógica”, finalizó.
LE GUSTAN LAS CRÍTICAS
Cuestionado sobre si le cansa ser el blanco de las críticas constantes, Vergara Madrigal aseguró que al contrario, le gusta escuchar lo que se habla de él, pues es imposible darle gusto a todos y las decisiones que toma, las toma completamente convencido de que es lo mejor: “Arrepentirse es de cobardes”, mencionó.
Foto: Especial
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that
I’ve truly loved browsing your weblog posts. In any case I will be subscribing on your
feed and I hope you write once more very soon!
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing
it grow over time.
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I’ve read
stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the
opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.
I was pretty pleased to discover this site. I wanted
to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!!
I definitely really liked every little bit of it and I have you
saved as a favorite to see new information in your website.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the
images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both
show the same results.
This is a great tip particularly to those new to the
blogosphere. Short but very precise information… Thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
These are in fact great ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some nice factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hey there I am so happy I found your weblog, I really found you
by error, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else,
Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a incredible post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
have time to look over it all at the minute but
I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great work.
I really like it when individuals get together and share ideas.
Great blog, keep it up!
Good article! We will be linking to this great post on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve
put in penning this blog. I really hope to check out the same high-grade content from you
in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own blog now 😉