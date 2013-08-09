Por Alonso Ceron

El presidente del club, Jorge Vergara, aseguró que sólo es un rumor que el Rebaño esté buscando nuevo dueño; ni siquiera ha pensado en cuánto vendería a los rojiblancos

15-Vergara-F1_0001Redacción

Guadalajara.- Jorge Vergara Madrigal, dueño y presidente del Club Guadalajara, aclaró que jamás ha tenido la intención de vender al Rebaño, pese a que su esposa, Angélica Fuentes, le puso precio a la institución.

De la misma forma mencionó que no ha recibido alguna oferta por parte de Carlos Slim para adquirir el club: “No es cierto, es totalmente una mentira. Incluso el que dijo eso aseguró que el club estaba vendido en junio. Bueno, estamos en agosto y aquí seguimos”.

Muy al contrario de querer deshacerse de su equipo, el mandatario está pensando en invertir, pues aunque antes se negaba a darle salida a algunos jugadores, como Marco Fabián, ahora ya lo contempla.

“Ya lo veremos, espero que este año repunte el jugador y que lleguen ofertas atractivas para nosotros y para él, por supuesto”, afirmó.

Por último, el polémico dirigente de Chivas, finalmente declaró acerca de las demandas que hay en su contra por racismo, por parte de entrenadores en EU, sobre lo que comentó es mentira que en su empresa se practiquen estos abusos.

“Lo único que buscan los abogados es sacar dinero. Curiosamente, los dos entrenadores que están alegando que fueron discriminados por su raza fueron sustituidos por gente de su misma raza, no tendría lógica”, finalizó.

LE GUSTAN LAS CRÍTICAS

Cuestionado sobre si le cansa ser el blanco de las críticas constantes, Vergara Madrigal aseguró que al contrario, le gusta escuchar lo que se habla de él, pues es imposible darle gusto a todos y las decisiones que toma, las toma completamente convencido de que es lo mejor: “Arrepentirse es de cobardes”, mencionó.

Foto: Especial

