Previo al Clásico Joven y al Tapatío de la Jornada 12, América y Atlas quieren mantener el buen paso; mientras que Cruz Azul confirmar su ascenso; y Guadalajara despertar
Sergio Alberto Rocha @sergioalberto7
Es mitad de semana y la hinchada está lista para la Jornada 11 de la Liga MX. América sigue como dueño del liderato general; mientras que Monterrey y Atlas lo escoltan en el segundo y tercer lugar respectivamente.
Leones Negros y Morelia, los coleros de la tabla, tratan de imponer condiciones y sumar de a tres unidades para eludir problemas porcentuales; Jaguares y Pachuca son sus respectivos rivales.
A falta de 6 jornadas, los equipos que integran la Liga MX se alistan para lograr colarse entre los ocho invitados a la ‘Fiesta Grande’ del fútbol mexicano, por lo que los resultados que obtengan en esta fecha son esenciales para sus aspiraciones rumbo al Título.
Martes
León vs Monterrey, 21:06 horas, Estadio León.
Desde su regreso al Máximo Circuito del Balompié mexicano, León ha enfrentado en cuatro ocasiones al Monterrey, con un balance de tres victorias y una derrota.
Monterrey es la segunda mejor defensa, con seis goles; y tiene al líder de goleo del certamen, Dorlan Pabón, quien ha festejado en siete ocasiones.
Atlas vs Querétaro, 21:30horas, Estadio Jalisco.
Atlas tiene cuatro partidos sin perder ante Gallos en el Jalisco: tres triunfos y un empate.
La última victoria de Querétaro en la cancha del Atlas fue en el Apertura 2009, 1-0 con gol de Adrián Romero.
Tigres vs Santos, 22:00 horas, Estadio Universitario.
El conjunto dirigido por Ricardo Ferreti no pierde frente a Santos Laguna desde el Torneo Bicentenario 2010.
Los antecedentes más recientes entre universitarios y los de La Comarca en el ‘Volcan’ dictan una paridad; los últimos tres enfrentamientos han culminado con empate a un gol.
Miércoles
Puebla vs Pumas, 19:00 horas, Estadio Cuauhtémoc.
Puebla busca sumar de a tres puntos, pues tiene puesta su mira en la Liguilla, una instancia que no consigue desde hace nueve torneos.
En sus últimas diez visitas al Cuauhtémoc, Universidad Nacional tiene un saldo a su favor de seis triunfos, cuatro empates y una derrota.
América vs Veracruz, 21:00 horas, Estadio Azteca.
El equipo que dirige Antonio Mohamed venció a los Tiburones en 13 de las últimas 18 veces que los recibió.
El último triunfo de Veracruz visitando al conjunto de Coapa fue en el Apertura 2005 y antes de ese enfrentamiento no lo vencía desde la campaña 1969-70.
Morelia vs Pachuca, 21:00 horas, Estadio Morelos.
Morelia acumula una derrota en las últimas siete ocasiones que ha recibido a Pachuca, a cambio de cinco victorias y un empate.
Pachuca llega a este encuentro con tres partidos sin ganar, producto de dos derrotas y un empate; su última victoria remite a la Jornada 7, cuando venció como visitante a León 2-1.
Chiapas vs U de G, 22:00 horas, Estadio Víctor Manuel Reyna.
Es la primera ocasión en la historia del fútbol mexicano en la que Jaguares de Chiapas recibirá a Leones Negros.
U de G se hunde, puesto que se mantiene en el último puesto de la tabla de descenso, penúltimo en la tabla general y último en el goleo por equipos, al haber marcado sólo cuatro goles.
Tijuana vs Cruz Azul, 22:45 horas, Estadio Caliente.
Tijuana nunca ha podido vencer a Cruz Azul en territorio fronterizo, ya que los tres cotejos disputados han finalizado en empate.
Cruz Azul le ha anotado a Xolos en once ocasiones repartidos entre ocho jugadores; y del actual plantel sólo Mario Pavone y Marco Fabián le han convertido más de un tanto.
Jueves
Toluca vs Guadalajara, 21:00 horas, Estadio Nemesio Díez.
Toluca acumula seis partidos de forma consecutiva sin perder ante Chivas (cuatro triunfos y dos empates).
La última victoria del ‘Rebaño Sagrado’ en tierras choriceras fue en el Clausura 2011, con un 2-1 gracias a los goles de Marco Fabián y Xavier Báez.
Foto: Mexsport
