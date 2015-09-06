Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Una mujer despotrica contra empleados de un restaurante por no entender español, lo que sucede después es de risa

Redacción

Los gritos de una mujer estadounidense que se queja por que a su hijo le sirvieron chiles verdes en lugar de rojos en su comida, frente a empleados que no entienden el idioma, causó sensación en redes por la respuesta “rápida” del karma.

El “regaño” al que son expuestas las dependientes del establecimiento es grabado por otro comensal.

En el diálogo, la mujer se queja por el error en su pedido, indicando que el kebap que había ordenado venía condimentado con pimientos verdes en lugar de rojos, y que en “América”, (ignorando que América es todo el continente no sólo EU), el servicio es parte de su trabajo y que deben hacer las cosas a la primera.

Los empleados y comensales sólo la observan, y justo cuando se dispone a irse del lugar, el destino la pone en su lugar frente a las risas contenidas de los observadores.

El video se hizo viral en redes y hasta el momento ya cuenta con más de 3 millones de reproducciones en YouTube.

 

 

