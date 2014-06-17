Por Jose Manuel Gutierrez Lopez

Una gasolinera fue clausurada tras una denunciara por discriminación y agresiones que sufrieron dos indígenas 

Redacción

Las autoridades municipales de Zapopan, Jalisco, clausuraron una gasolinería luego de que se recibiera una denuncia por discriminación de la que fue víctima un ciudadano.

Fernando Espinoza de los Monteros, director general de Inspección y Reglamentos dio a conocer que la suspensión de actividades en el lugar derivó de una denuncia ciudadana que adjuntaba la liga a un video en el que se ve como son agredidos física y verbalmente dos personas.

EL mismo funcionario comentó que la clausura del local ubicado en el cruce de las avenidas Guadalupe y Rafael Sanzio se da por las violaciones de los artículos 28 Fracción XVI, el art. 27 Fracciones  II y  XII.

Un juez municipal el que determine alguna sanción por la agresión.

Foto:Especial

