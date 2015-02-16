Los manifestantes pidieron una investigación por la muerte del mexicano Antonio Zambrano, tiroteado por la Policía
Washington.- Cientos de personas se reunieron en la localidad de Pasco, situada al Sur de este estado, para protestar por la muerte de Antonio Zambrano Montes, un mexicano que fue abatido a tiros por la Policía el 10 de febrero.
Con carteles y consignas en inglés y en español que decían “¡Queremos justicia!” y “Usen formación, no armas”, los manifestantes exigieron justicia y el cese de la brutalidad policial.
Las autoridades calcularon que 500 sujetos acudieron la tarde del sábado a la marcha, quienes se concentraron en Volunteer Park y luego desfilaron por la calle Lewis y la Décima Avenida hasta llegar al lugar donde Zambrano fue asesinado.
Al final de la manifestación un pequeño grupo de activistas intentó bloquear las vialidades. Sin embargo, de acuerdo con medios locales, los uniformados impidieron que los manifestantes detuvieran el tránsito vehicular.
Por su parte, la madre de Zambrano, Agapita Montes, obtuvo ayer una visa humanitaria por parte del gobierno de EU para recoger los restos de su hijo. Además, familiares del mexicano abatido demandarán por 25 millones de dólares a la ciudad de Pasco.
En tanto, la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos (CNDH) condenó la muerte de Zambrano, a la que calificó de “inaceptable” y urgió al gobierno mexicano a tomar cartas en el asunto.
El incidente ocurrió el martes pasado cuando presuntamente Zambrano, aventó unas piedras contra los agentes, quienes respondieron con tiros y terminaron por matarlo. La actuación de los oficiales quedó registrada en un video.
Otros tres abatidos
Otras tres personas han sido asesinadas recientemente por la Policía en Pasco, Washington.
Dos personas murieron en julio a manos de oficiales y otra más en septiembre.
Sin embargo, a diferencia de Zambrano, ellos sí estaban armados por lo que los uniformados fueron exonerados.
Números:
500 personas acudieron a la manifestación, en la que solicitaron que se esclarezca el caso.
Foto: AP
