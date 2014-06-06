Un joven es tirade al suelo por dos hombres que lo golpean hasta dejarlo inconsciente
Redacción
California.- Dos adolescentes fueron captados mientras le daban una golpiza ‘marca diablo’ a un compañero de clases, hasta dejarlo tumbado en el suelo.
Según los agentes del orden uno de los salvajes agresores fue identificado como Robert Valentín Ayala, de 18 años.
El Fiscal del Distrito informó que cuando la víctima se encontraba inconsciente debido a los trancazos recibidos, Ayala, quien se presume es de origen hispano llegó para acertarle varias patadas en la cabeza.
El estudiante afectado salió de la pelea con una nariz rota y una contusión, aunque ya se presentó a clases esta semana.
En tanto, para Robert se fijó una fianza de 50 mil dólares y su juicio se llevará a cabo hasta el 15 de julio. Se desconoce cuál podría ser su sentencia.
Foto: Especial
